Ambient Air Quality Remains Healthy In Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :After passing through heavy rainfalls of monsoon season the Federal capital has managed to remain its ambient air quality healthy with controlled pollutant ratios in the air.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has been recorded below the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) which is recorded 33.21mg/m�.

The 24 hours average recorded ratio of other environmental pollutants has been recorded below permissible limits with a healthy ambient quality in the federal capital.

The atmospheric pollution increased at times due to high vehicular emissions emitted by large number of automobiles plying on the roads.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA), the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 12.

51 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 6.17 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report added.

