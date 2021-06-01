Ambiguity free laws necessary for protection of child: Minister Syed Yawar Abbass Bukhari

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal (SW&BM) Syed Yawar Abbass Bukhari on Tuesday said that comprehensive and free from ambiguity laws were necessary for the protection and welfare of child

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal (SW&BM) Syed Yawar Abbass Bukhari on Tuesday said that comprehensive and free from ambiguity laws were necessary for the protection and welfare of child.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the status of existing laws on child protection and discussed different aspects for further improvement in the laws here at committee room of Punjab Assembly. Secretary SW&BM Hassan Iqbal, Secretary Public Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar, Director General SW&BM Shahid Niaz, representative from Home, Women Welfare departments and UNICEF were present in the meeting.

The provincial minister stressed the need for thinking collectively about elimination of child abuse by setting aside egoism.

He said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan about child protection was very clear while chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to introduce effective reforms immediately.

He said, "Counselling and rehabilitation of abused children was a sensitive matter", adding that all stakeholders should work jointly for the elimination of psychological exploitation of young ones".

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that departments could achieve targets with the cooperation of NGOs.

He expressed his satisfaction over presence of special juvenile court working in Lahore, however, urged that scope of the courts should be further expanded.

During the meeting, secretary SW&BM Hassan Iqbal, Secretary Public Prosecution NadeemSarwar and Director General SW&BM Shahid Niaz presented their suggestions for introductionof reforms in existing laws.