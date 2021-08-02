Ambitious plan being followed to expand E-sports industry: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Monday said that the government has an ambitious plan to expand country's e-sports industry by facilitating the private sector in order to boost economy and generate revenues.

Pakistan has recently launched its first ever multi-million Dollar global 'E-sport tournament' where children, between ages of 12 to 16 years, were participating enthusiastically, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

"This is a great opportunity for the youngsters which will give the e-sports industry a further boom", he said, adding, around 567 teams are participating in the national E-sport tournament." The minister explained that E-sport tournament was offering youngsters a chance to showcase their talent and develop their skills to become professional players and earn recognition internationally.

The minister assured that the government will continue its support and would sponsor local e-sports players in international tournaments.

He also urged the youngsters to choose profession of their own interest whether it is related to digital media, documentaries, video games. He asked the youth to come forward for establishing their own firms for the growth of E-sports industry.

Replying to a query about complete lockdown policy in Sindh, the minister said Sindh government should follow the guidelines of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) as it cannot be allowed to impose a complete lockdown in the province as the Federal government's policy in this regard was crystal clear.

"We have jointly fought three waves of COVID-19 successfully then why there is a need to change the policy now," Fawad Chaudhry said .

He said the federal government will oppose any move that would severely affect the financial situation of a common man and "we should not forget that the working class and labourers will have to pay the price of complete lockdown." Sindh government should learn from other provinces the way they implemented Covid-related SOPs and Sindh should adopt smart lockdown policy as the world has widely acknowledged Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown strategy which mainly focused on balance between lives and livelihood.

He said during Eid holidays around 270,000 tourists visited northern parts of country but with grace of Allah no Covid case was reported as KPK administration had successfully implemented Covid SOPs.

Replying to another question related to Delta Indian Virus, the minister said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the fourth wave of Delta Indian virus as Indian government had failed to implement SOPs effectively.

mon-mhn