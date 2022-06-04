UrduPoint.com

Ambitious Plan Devised To Enhance Indigenous Share In Energy Mix

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :An ambitious plan has been devised to enhance indigenous share in the total energy mix of the country which currently based on around 70 per cent of imported expensive fuel including furnace, coal and RLNG.

Under the plan, the share of renewable clean and green energy would be increased to over 60 per cent by 2030. By the year 2030, 60 per cent energy will be generated from the solar, wind, bio-gas, 10 per cent each gas, nuclear and coal," sources told APP here Saturday.

They said that today 70 per cent energy-mix of the country depending upon the imported fuel which caused pressure on foreign reserves.

The incumbent government has also special focus on promotion of solar based electricity generation adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon announce concrete policy in this regard, they said.

They said prices of fuel including furnace, coal and RLNG have witnessed sharp increase at the international market which also necessitated need to switch towards our indigenous resources like solar, wind and Bagasse. Renewable energy (RE) technologies have matured during the last one decade and Pakistan has started harnessing the immense potential of alternative and renewable energy resources available in the country, they said.

