UrduPoint.com

Ambitious Plan Underway To Replace 9,000 MW Costly Fossil Fuel Electricity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Ambitious plan underway to replace 9,000 MW costly fossil fuel electricity

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The government is embarking on an ambitious plan to replace 9,000 MW electricity being generated on costly fossil fuel with clean and low-cost hydel energy.

Official sources told APP here Thursday that currently the share of costly thermal based electricity in total energy mix stood at around 70 per cent.

Keeping in view, the high prices of imported fuel at the international market, the government has planned to switch towards indigenous sources including low cost hydel.

4500 MW Diamer Basha dam, 4200 MW Dasu, 1530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension hydropower, Mohmand dam and Keyal Khwar Hydropower projects etc were launched to enhance share of hydel in total energy mix besides replacing costly imported fuel based power plants, they said.

They said these projects would drastically cut the electricity generation through fossil fuel in the country.

These projects were mostly multiple purposed and would not only generate low cost hydel electricity but also store water besides mitigating flash floods which brought havoc in the entire country during the current monsoon season.

\395

Related Topics

Electricity Water Dam Market Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Is British PM Liz Truss Swiftie?

Is British PM Liz Truss Swiftie?

7 minutes ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

43 minutes ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.