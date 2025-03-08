- Home
Ambreen Jan honors women on Int'l women' s day, highlights their vital contributions to Pakistan's f ..
Ambreen Jan Honors Women On Int'l Women' S Day, Highlights Their Vital Contributions To Pakistan's Future
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Managing Director of ptv & Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Ms. Ambreen Jan Saturday saluted Pakistani Women on their day for her outstanding contributions, acknowledging the vital role women play in shaping Pakistan's future and stressing the importance of equal educational opportunities for girls to foster national growth.
Ms. Ambreen Jan, MD PTV & Secretary Information and Broadcasting, conveyed PTV news' special message
on Women' s Day, stating, "Women are the backbone of our society and their empowerment is key to a prosperous Pakistan."
"It is my appeal to all parents that they should treat girls equally with boys and provide them with the same opportunities for education," she added.
Let us take inspiration from Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who valued the contributions of women, including his own sister, Fatima Jinnah, who stood shoulder to shoulder with him throughout his life and struggle, Ms Ambreen Jan highlighted.
Their bond and shared commitment to Pakistan's independence are a testament to the power of love, respect and equal partnership between men and women, she added.
"I also want to commend the Information Department, where I have witnessed firsthand the growth of women' s empowerment, she said, adding, when I started, there were only a few women in the department, but now it is thriving with a dedicated Women Empowerment Department, a true reflection of our progress towards a more inclusive and equitable society," she further mentioned.
Without a doubt, Pakistani women are talented, hardworking and progressing rapidly, making valuable contributions to our country's development and prosperity, she concluded.
