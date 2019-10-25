Ambulance donated to Health Department

Chief Whip National Assembly and MNA Malik Amir Dogar Friday appreciated the donation of an ambulance to Punjab Health Department by the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) section of the OGDCL

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Whip National Assembly and MNA Malik Amir Dogar Friday appreciated the donation of an ambulance to Punjab Health Department by the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) section of the OGDCL.

He said the state-of-the-art ambulance was equipped with the latest tools including ventilator facility and it would help save precious lives during emergencies.

He said that ambulance was a mini hospital in which all medical related facilities were available.

He said that OGDCL was working to find out maximum reservoirs of oil and gas in the country.

General Manager CSR Salim Baz Khan said that donation of basic life support ambulance to the health department was a small gift for the people of the city.

Regional coordinator OGDCL Mazhar Hussain said that the OGDCL had started projects for serving masses in entire country and it was continued successfully.