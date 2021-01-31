UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambulance Driver Dies Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:35 AM

Ambulance driver dies of coronavirus

An Ambulance driver of District Health Office, Hangu under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital died on Saturday due to Coronavirus complications

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :An Ambulance driver of District Health Office, Hangu under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital died on Saturday due to Coronavirus complications.

Professional Doctors Association said that ambulance driver, Manzoor-ul-Haq contracted virus on January 22 and was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital when his condition worsened and died today.

Manzoor-ul-Haq, being an ambulance driver, performed duty on frontline by carrying Covid-19 test to Khyber Medical University and shifting Coronavirus patients to Peshawar.

Overall, 12 class four employees and 74 health professionals died from Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Driver Died Hangu Reading January Khyber Medical University From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

6 minutes ago

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisc ..

32 minutes ago

Italy's El Shaarawy returns to Roma from China

32 minutes ago

Argentina Extends Social Distancing Measures for A ..

53 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

53 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Negotiating COVID-19 Vaccine Imports With ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.