Ambulance driver dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :An Ambulance driver of District Health Office, Hangu under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital died on Saturday due to Coronavirus complications.

Professional Doctors Association said that ambulance driver, Manzoor-ul-Haq contracted virus on January 22 and was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital when his condition worsened and died today.

Manzoor-ul-Haq, being an ambulance driver, performed duty on frontline by carrying Covid-19 test to Khyber Medical University and shifting Coronavirus patients to Peshawar.

Overall, 12 class four employees and 74 health professionals died from Coronavirus.