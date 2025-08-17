Ambulance hits motorbike in Haripur; child dies, 2 hurt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A minor girl lost her life and two others sustained injuries after an ambulance rammed into a motorbike in Haripur, Hazara Division, on Sunday afternoon.

According to rescue sources, the ambulance was reportedly en route to an emergency when it collided with the motorbike at high speed near the main road in Haripur, local news channel reported.

The impact was severe, causing the minor girl to die on the spot due to head injuries, while the two injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue personnel reached the scene shortly after the accident and provided first aid to the injured before transferring them to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident