Ambulance-motorbike Collision Claims 3 Lives In Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:27 PM

At least three persons were killed on the spot while a minor child sustained injuries in a collision between an ambulance and motorbike at Mehran National Highway in Nawabshah on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed on the spot while a minor child sustained injuries in a collision between an ambulance and motorbike at Mehran National Highway in Nawabshah on Tuesday.

According to the district police, the over speeding ambulance had a head-on-collision with a motorbike and ran over it which claimed three lives and hurt one minor child.

The critically injured child was shifted to Nawabshah Hospital for treatment.

Police have completed medico-legal formalities and bodies were handed over to the heirs, a private newschannel reported.

