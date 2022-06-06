Ambulance Rally on Tuesday against land encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Edhi Foundation and the Civil Society will organize an Ambulance rally here on Tuesday against the occupation of land allotted for Balqis Edhi Hospital and mortuary in Latifabad.

According to zonal in-charge of Edhi Foundation Meraj Ahmed, the ambulance rally would be taken out from Haider Chowk to the Press Club via Shahbaz building with the aim of drawing the attention of the district administration to end encroachments on the land allotted for the hospital and mortuary.

He appealed to all citizens and civil society activists to participate in the rally and record the protest against encroachment of Edhi Foundation's land.