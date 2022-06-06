UrduPoint.com

Ambulance Rally On Tuesday Against Land Encroachment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Ambulance Rally on Tuesday against land encroachment

Edhi Foundation and the Civil Society will organize an Ambulance rally here on Tuesday against the occupation of land allotted for Balqis Edhi Hospital and mortuary in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Edhi Foundation and the Civil Society will organize an Ambulance rally here on Tuesday against the occupation of land allotted for Balqis Edhi Hospital and mortuary in Latifabad.

According to zonal in-charge of Edhi Foundation Meraj Ahmed, the ambulance rally would be taken out from Haider Chowk to the Press Club via Shahbaz building with the aim of drawing the attention of the district administration to end encroachments on the land allotted for the hospital and mortuary.

He appealed to all citizens and civil society activists to participate in the rally and record the protest against encroachment of Edhi Foundation's land.

Related Topics

Protest Civil Society All From

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt to begin crackdown against profiteers, ..

Sindh Govt to begin crackdown against profiteers, hoarders: CS Sindh

21 minutes ago
 PTI's poor economic policies responsible for quagm ..

PTI's poor economic policies responsible for quagmire: Zahir Shah

21 minutes ago
 Vucic Says Seeing Obstacles to Lavrov's Visit to S ..

Vucic Says Seeing Obstacles to Lavrov's Visit to Serbia Not Surprising

21 minutes ago
 Puppet Show held in Jalalpur Pirwala

Puppet Show held in Jalalpur Pirwala

21 minutes ago
 UN says it advocates 'respect' for all religions, ..

UN says it advocates 'respect' for all religions, reacting to derogatory remarks ..

27 minutes ago
 Police Use Tear Gas Against Former KLA Militants P ..

Police Use Tear Gas Against Former KLA Militants Protesting Wage Bill in Kosovo ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.