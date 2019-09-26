Ambulances, fire brigades to be available on Careem app in Peshawar: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that making KP the technology hub of Pakistan, International companies are not just coming to KP to invest but expand further due to investment-friendly policies of KP Government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that making KP the technology hub of Pakistan, International companies are not just coming to KP to invest but expand further due to investment-friendly policies of KP Government.

He expressed these views at the MoU signing ceremony between Rescue1122 and Careem Pakistan here on Thursday. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa takes lead internationally, as Peshawar has become the first city of the world to have ambulances and fire brigades of Rescue 1122 available on Careem app. This would massively decrease response time of the emergency services in the city.

It is worth mentioning here that government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with International Ride Hailing service provider CAREEM to bring Rescue 1122 ambulance and fire brigade services in Peshawar to improve the response time in the city and ensure that precious lives can be saved.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to take the lead in developing favourable policies to encourage innovation in the province. By introducing the progressive regulatory framework for Online Marketplaces and ride-hailing platforms, we have laid the foundation for an enabling business environment that will lead us to increased economic activity along with increased job opportunities, he added.

He said recent progressive fiscal measures taken by the provincial government for understanding the business model of Online Marketplace platforms which have an immense potential to create jobs in Pakistan.

The finance minister further said that KP Government has also reduced the sales tax on services for Online Ride Hailing companies including Careem and Uber, adding Careem Pakistan would train staff of Rescue 1122 according to the new system.