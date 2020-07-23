AMC admin forms committee to probe blindness of 9 people caused by an injection

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Administration of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad while taking the notice of 9 people blindness those who were injected the wrong injection formed an inquiry committee to probe the issue.

According to the details, Avestin Injection which is being used to treat diabetic eye disease and other problems of the retina. It is injected into the eye to help slow vision loss from these diseases, its cost was 30000 rupees per ampule and used to inject the patients once a month at the AMC eye ward.

The Public Relations Officer AMC Amber Javed told the media that last Friday 11 eye patients have injected Avestin injection where 8 of them came back to the hospital on Monday and Tuesday with the complaint of low vision, AMC administration admitted them in the eye ward and started the treatment.

She further said that all 8 patients were injected the same medicine before as 4 of them were injected twice earlier, on previous occasions they did not complaint and as per record their vision was improved by the Avestin injection and they came back hospital for the second dose of the injection.

Medical Director AMC while talking to media said that from the last 4 years 15 to 20 patients were injected Avestin injection and their vision was improved.

He said that we have formed a committee and also took the sample of the injection and sent them drug-testing laboratory for analysis, we also sent the samples of the patients to the laboratory, the results of the test would reach hospital during 4 to 7 days.