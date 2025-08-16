AMC appeals for permanent campus to enhance medical education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The board of Management of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), and Lahore General Hospital (LGH), has unanimously appealed to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to allocate land for the construction of a permanent campus for AMC.

The initiative aims to provide students with a modern and conducive learning environment, according to an LGH spokesperson. Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal announced that the Board has formally submitted a request to the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, emphasizing the urgent need for a dedicated campus. The proposed facility would include a standalone academic building, separate hostels for male and female students, and state-of-the-art educational amenities.

Since its inception in 2012, AMC has operated within the constrained premises of PGMI, lacking essential facilities such as modern laboratories, spacious lecture halls, residential hostels, and spaces for extracurricular activities.

“This situation hampers academic standards and fails to meet the requirements of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) and international accreditation bodies,” stated Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal.

The Board, along with AMC’s faculty, has specifically requested at least 400 kanals of land near Ferozepur Road for the construction of a purpose-built campus. The envisioned campus would feature advanced classrooms, research centers, cutting-edge laboratories, and well-equipped hostels. “This project will not only elevate the quality of medical education but also strengthen Punjab’s healthcare sector by producing highly skilled medical professionals,” the Board members emphasized.