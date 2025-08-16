Open Menu

AMC Appeals For Permanent Campus To Enhance Medical Education

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

AMC appeals for permanent campus to enhance medical education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The board of Management of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), and Lahore General Hospital (LGH), has unanimously appealed to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to allocate land for the construction of a permanent campus for AMC.

The initiative aims to provide students with a modern and conducive learning environment, according to an LGH spokesperson. Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal announced that the Board has formally submitted a request to the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, emphasizing the urgent need for a dedicated campus. The proposed facility would include a standalone academic building, separate hostels for male and female students, and state-of-the-art educational amenities.

Since its inception in 2012, AMC has operated within the constrained premises of PGMI, lacking essential facilities such as modern laboratories, spacious lecture halls, residential hostels, and spaces for extracurricular activities.

“This situation hampers academic standards and fails to meet the requirements of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) and international accreditation bodies,” stated Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal.

The Board, along with AMC’s faculty, has specifically requested at least 400 kanals of land near Ferozepur Road for the construction of a purpose-built campus. The envisioned campus would feature advanced classrooms, research centers, cutting-edge laboratories, and well-equipped hostels. “This project will not only elevate the quality of medical education but also strengthen Punjab’s healthcare sector by producing highly skilled medical professionals,” the Board members emphasized.

Recent Stories

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

1 hour ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

3 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

3 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

4 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

4 hours ago
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

14 hours ago
 Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

16 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan