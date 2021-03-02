UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AMC Conducts White Coat Ceremony For New MBBS And BDS 2021 Session.

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

AMC conducts White Coat ceremony for new MBBS and BDS 2021 session.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Ayub Medical College (AMC) Abbottabad Tuesday organized a white coat ceremony to welcome the first-year MBBS and BDS students into the medical profession.

Dean Ayub Medical College Prof. Dr. Umer Farooq was the chief guest whereas heads and faculty of various departments were also present at the occasion.

Dr. Umer Farooq said that the ceremony signifies the beginning of medical students' journeys and confers a sense of responsibility and privilege of joining this Nobel profession, it also symbolizes professionalism, care, and trust, which they must earn from patients.

The Dean Prof. Dr. Umer Farooq said that the white coat which you are wearing today is not just ceremonial but it's beginning of a journey, a journey of passion, humanity, sacrifice, thrill, adventure, burden and responsibility.

Thus wearing a white coat means you have chosen to dedicate your life to the needs of others, adding he said.

Dr. Umer also advised them to concentrate on the academic and clinical assignments given to them and give utmost importance to the patients which is a source of learning and training for them.

He urged the new students to spend their energies in academics and research with the objective to help ailing humanity.

Talking on the occasion Associate Dean Dr. Ashfaq urged upon the newly admitted students to focus on their academic and co-curricular activities to emerge as competent ethical health professionals of the future.

He stressed upon them the need to study and treat human beings as bio-psycho-social individuals by considering their physical and mental health needs in a synergistic way with their social situation, issues, and problems.

Heads of various Departments also gave their introductory presentations while rules and regulations of the college and hostel were also introduced with the advice to ensure punctuality in the study as the college has a policy of zero tolerance on attendance and irregularity.

Related Topics

Abbottabad From

Recent Stories

UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saud ..

6 minutes ago

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departme ..

21 minutes ago

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

30 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund hosts Benin Minister, discusses coo ..

36 minutes ago

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.