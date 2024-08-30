AMC constructs 10-foot-deep drainage system to address sewage issues during heavy rains

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The administration of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) on Friday addressing water drainage issues following recent torrential rains. A 10-foot-deep drainage system is currently under construction to manage water flow, and it is expected to be completed as soon as the rain subsides.

During the heavy rain yesterday, both the administration and board Member Dr. Alam Zeb Manan were on-site to monitor the situation. The Board of Governors and the administration are implementing all possible measures to provide a permanent solution to the rainwater problem.

Water from Village Mirpur, Small Industrial Estate, Main Road, and other regions has entered the hospital and college premises. Despite widespread devastation across the city, the Ayub Teaching Hospital administration managed to remove the water within approximately three hours.

The only area affected by the flooding within Ayub Teaching Hospital was the Neurosurgery Ward, which has since been fully cleared.

The administration is constructing a new drainage system to address the sewerage issue effectively. This measure, expected to be completed soon, aims to prevent future water ingress.