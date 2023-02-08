UrduPoint.com

AMC Declared Best In Quality Assurance Programe In KP Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 06:38 PM

AMC declared best in quality assurance programe in KP province

Ayub Medical College (AMC) on Wednesday scored the highest marks among all the private and public sector medical colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the quality assurance program of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and continued its streak of success apace

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Ayub Medical College (AMC) on Wednesday scored the highest marks among all the private and public sector medical colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the quality assurance program of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and continued its streak of success apace.

According to the details, the faculty and administration of AMC Abbottabad showed commitment towards achieving the highest standards in medical education and made it possible due to the hard work of Prof.

Dr. Ruqaya and the team of the Quality Assurance department of Ayub Medical College.

In a similar way, AMC student, Tipu Sultan obtained 640 marks out of 700 in the 1st Professional MBBS Exam held by Khyber Medical University Peshawar and secured 1st position in the examination in the whole province.

Dean AMC Dr. Umer Farooq said that Tipu Sultan was a hardworking and intelligent student of the college and he is an inspiration for other students of the institute.

