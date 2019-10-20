AMC doctors, paramedical staff get BBA

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 20(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::The protesting doctors and paramedical staff of Ayub Teaching Hospital, who were nominated in physical assault on the Dean of Ayub Medical College, have got Bail Before Arrest (BBA).

According to details, three days back the dean of AMC served show-cause notices to the protesting doctors and paramedical staff to end the strike, on which a delegation of Grand Health Alliance headed by its president Dr. Abdul Majid and others pressurized the dean to withdraw the show-cause notices. But when the dean Dr. Omer Farooq refused they assaulted and beaten him up.

After the incident, a committee of senior doctors was constituted which resolved the issue yesterday.

Later, the dean AMC Dr.

Omer Farooq lodged an FIR against the doctors and paramedical staff including Dr. Khayal Afridi, Dr. Abdul Majid, Dr. Ikram, member non- technical staff Fareedon Khan, Habeeb Shah, Accountant Amjad, and 90 others at Mirpur Police Station.

It was mentioned in the FIR that the doctors and others had beaten him brutally, damaged the furniture of the office.

Mirpur police station has started a search operation against the nominated doctors and other staff for their arrest, but the protesting doctors got the BBA from the local court.

Talking to media, President Grand Health Alliance Dr. Abdul Majid said we were protesting against the act which was passed against doctors and the dean of AMC illegally served notices to them.