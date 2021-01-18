AMC joins hands with Tech Valley Pakistan to transform into a digital medical school with Google technologies

Ayub Medical College (AMC) Abbottabad Monday joins hands with Tech Valley Pakistan to transform into a digital medical school with the help of Google technologies

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):Ayub Medical College (AMC) Abbottabad Monday joins hands with Tech Valley Pakistan to transform into a digital medical school with the help of Google technologies.

To overcome the persistent challenges and to incorporate a distance learning environment in the institution, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between AMC and Tech Valley Pakistan to adopt G Suite for Education for its college making it Pakistan's first medical institution to integrate with Google Technologies. For this purpose, the IT staff and teachers will be trained and certified by Tech Valley Pakistan as Google Certified Educators.

Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Dean of AMC, while signing the MOU, said, "this is one of the most tremendous achievement for our college to partner up with Google and Tech Valley Pakistan in terms of providing a digital infrastructure at our premises",.

We hope this is just a start of a long-standing partnership with Google to bring more digital opportunities and specified tools for our students and faculty members providing assistance in not only the distance learning but also in different medical technicalities and problems, he added.

Tech Valley Pakistan being the official partner of Google for Education in Pakistan will oversee the successful deployment of Google tools & technologies at AMC. This will be among the first steps towards digitization under the vision of Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan, where Tech Valley Pakistan will equip one of the leading medical colleges of Pakistan with the help of Google tools and technologies.

Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley Pakistan, said, "deploying Google for education in a prestigious medical school like AMC will be a huge accomplishment for our team. This will be the first medical college that will adopt Google for Education technology for distance learning in Pakistan and we hope to go above and beyond to provide the best possible solution to the college's faculty and IT staff." Ayub Medical College is a leading public medical institute located in Abbottabad, Pakistan. It is one of the medical colleges affiliated with Khyber Medical University. AMC is home to 1,500 students in the MBBS and BDS programs, with clinical rotations at Ayub Teaching Hospital.

Over a period of 40 years, AMC has grown into one of the largest well established and is considered one of the most reputed medical institutions in the country. The first batch of its medical graduates passed out in 1984 and by the end of academic session 2019, about 6850 doctors had graduated from this institution.

With COVID-19 infecting hundreds of thousands, and numerous colleges mandating their students to stay at home, the situation for medical schools has become even more difficult. This unprecedented situation has left medical students across the country wondering how this will affect the current and future of their medical studies.