AMC organizes a day long training workshop to review MMS program

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :One-day training workshop was organized by Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Ayub Medical College (AMC) on Thursday in Abbotabad to review MBBS program.

Dean AMC Prof. Dr. Umer Farooq while addressing the occasion said that the purpose of holding this workshop is to aware the participants of new trends and modern research to increase their capacity for research.

He further said that usually, the professionals pay less attention to therapeutic therapies, there is a gap in the field, opportunities for researchers and develop and to promote research culture through new guidelines, new technologies and to correct the direction of existing research.

Dr. Omer Farooq stated that the sort of research we are conducting in Pakistan is not producing good results, we need to understand the modern trends and apply them in our routine.

Director AMC QEC Prof. Dr. Raqia Sultana highlighted the role of Quality Enhancement Cell.

She gave detailed information about MBBS programs and revised assessments.

In the second session, Dr. Sobia Ali underlined the mission and purpose of the program and discussed all the checklists in the review of MBBS.

Other members of the QEC who have participated in the workshop were Dr. Noman Siddique, Dr. Muhammad Junaid Khan, Dr. Ayesha Rafique and Dr. Adil Naseer also gave their views on different sessions.

Dr. Raqia Sultana appreciated IT team for conducting such a good workshop and worked hard day and night to make it successful. Later Dean AMC distributed certificates amongst all participants of the workshop.