UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AMC Organizes A Day Long Training Workshop To Review MMS Program

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

AMC organizes a day long training workshop to review MMS program

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :One-day training workshop was organized by Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Ayub Medical College (AMC) on Thursday in Abbotabad to review MBBS program.

Dean AMC Prof. Dr. Umer Farooq while addressing the occasion said that the purpose of holding this workshop is to aware the participants of new trends and modern research to increase their capacity for research.

He further said that usually, the professionals pay less attention to therapeutic therapies, there is a gap in the field, opportunities for researchers and develop and to promote research culture through new guidelines, new technologies and to correct the direction of existing research.

Dr. Omer Farooq stated that the sort of research we are conducting in Pakistan is not producing good results, we need to understand the modern trends and apply them in our routine.

Director AMC QEC Prof. Dr. Raqia Sultana highlighted the role of Quality Enhancement Cell.

She gave detailed information about MBBS programs and revised assessments.

In the second session, Dr. Sobia Ali underlined the mission and purpose of the program and discussed all the checklists in the review of MBBS.

Other members of the QEC who have participated in the workshop were Dr. Noman Siddique, Dr. Muhammad Junaid Khan, Dr. Ayesha Rafique and Dr. Adil Naseer also gave their views on different sessions.

Dr. Raqia Sultana appreciated IT team for conducting such a good workshop and worked hard day and night to make it successful. Later Dean AMC distributed certificates amongst all participants of the workshop.

Related Topics

Pakistan Junaid Khan All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

47 minutes ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

48 minutes ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

51 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

51 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

1 hour ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.