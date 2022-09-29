AMC organizes daylong awareness seminar on World Heart Day

Like other parts of the country, the World Heart Day was celebrated in Abbottabad and an awareness seminar was organized by Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) where Professor Dr. Matiullah, Department of Cardiology, informed about the prevention of heart diseases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the World Heart Day was celebrated in Abbottabad and an awareness seminar was organized by Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) where Professor Dr. Matiullah, Department of Cardiology, informed about the prevention of heart diseases.

Prof. Dr. Matiullah said that World Heart Day was decided to celebrate on September 29 worldwide to provide awareness about cardiac diseases. There are five major causes of heart diseases including smoking, excess weight, blood pressure, and depression and we can prevent 10 percent of deaths caused by heart disease by controlling sugar and other factors, he said adding that to prevent heart diseases, make a habit of healthy food and do daily exercise, 8.5 million people in the world are suffering from heart diseases and dying every year. The Head of the Cardiology Department said that medicines and the quality of the stent are not under the jurisdiction of the doctor, there are some Chinese and European-made stents that are registered with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He said that a good quality stent could be purchased at a cost of 60000 rupees and through the use of medicines, the stent could last for 20 years and some of them could stop working even after two days.

Professor Mutiullah said that due to improper use of food and accumulation of fat, the arteries of the heart narrow to restore their functioning stents were inserted.

Professor Dr. Mutiullah said that the number of patients in Ayub Medical Complex were high where more than 20 patients from different districts of Hazara division, Northern areas and AJ&K were admitted to the hospital on a daily basis and more than 100 patients were checked in the OPD.

He said that the establishment of the Hazara Institute of Cardiology in Abbottabad iwa inevitable, as it was working in Peshawar, the rate of people affected by heart diseases was high in Hazara as compared to other regions. Dr. Mattiullah disclosed that it also needed research. Six to 10 heart patients die in Ayub Medical Complex every week, he told.

On this occasion, Dr. Dawood Iqbal, Dr. Yusuf Dawood, Dr. Hazratullah, Dr. Salim Awan and people from pharmaceutical companies were also present.