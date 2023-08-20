AMC, Socrates Society organize first student mental health conference

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Psychiatry Department of Ayub Medical College (AMC) in collaboration with Socrates Society organized the Student Mental Health Conference here Sunday to prioritize the mental health and well-being of the students as well as providing them a platform to openly discuss critical mental health issues.

During the conference, Dean AMC Professor Dr. Omar Farooq and CEO Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) underscored the significance of addressing mental health concerns among students.

The students were engaged in conversations, presentations and activities centered around mental well-being. Topics including stress management, anxiety, depression and seeking help were thoroughly explored.

By encouraging open discussions about mental health concerns, the students can confidently seek assistance without the fear of judgment.

This approach is anticipated to contribute to the creation of a healthier and more vibrant student community.

Former MPA Amina Sardar, Sardar Naveed Alam, Dr. Adil Saeed Qureshi, Noorullah Khattak and Wahid Saraj played pivotal roles in organizing the conference by contributing to its useful execution.

The partners involved in organizing the conference expressed their satisfaction with its success, attributing it to the unwavering dedication of the organizing committee.

Experts in psychology and mental health shared their expertise, guiding the students toward a better understanding of these crucial issues.