AMC Team Wins Debate Competition

Sun 24th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The Ameer-Uddin Medical College (AMC) Lahore's team has won the All-Pakistan parliamentary debate titled 'Pakistan Debating Super League', organised by the Dialogue Climate Change, a non-governmental organisation.

Students of AMC, Saad Javed, Haris Tahir and Huzifa Waseem, won the final competition, according to a spokesperson for the college here on Sunday.

Post-graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar congratulated his team and called it another honour for the institution.

The debating team had earlier defeated the teams of GC University Lahore and Punjab University in the previous competitions and the AMC team reached the semi-finals and then final by defeating the teams of Balochistan and Sindh.

In the final, the AMC team competed with the Lyari Medical College Karachi team from Sindh and won the competition.

