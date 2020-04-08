AMC to get PCR testing bio-safety cabinet facilities soon: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday said the provincial government is in contact with the federal government for provision of bio-safety cabinet to be installed at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and said it would reach on April 10

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) : Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday said the provincial government is in contact with the Federal government for provision of bio-safety cabinet to be installed at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and said it would reach on April 10.

He said Pakistan has to get more equipments and technology from China to overcome corona pandemic and in next few days PCR machine would also be installed and start corona diagnostic facility to be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

He clarified social media propaganda about shifting of PCR testing machine from AMC to Swat, adding that it was propaganda and public should not pay attention on it.