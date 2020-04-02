AMC to start coronavirus test during next week: Azam Swati

UrduPoint.com
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided equipment for the lab test of coronavirus to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) which would start operation during next week

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided equipment for the lab test of coronavirus to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) which would start operation during next week.

This was stated by the Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati while chairing a meeting here on Thursday at Commissioner office.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken against the coronavirus threat in the Hazara division, the minister assured the administration for the provision of all necessary equipment for the fight against COVID-19.

It has also been decided to immediately start the data collection of daily wagers and complete it on priority and provide financial relief to the daily wagers and labours.

While speaking at the occasion the minister said that federal government is committed to eradicating the coronavirus from the country and taking concrete measures in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the Members National Assembly (MNA) of Hazara division including Saleh Muhammad Khan, Ali Khan Jadoon, Prince Nawaz, Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman, DCs of Haripur, Abbottabad, Manshera and Battagram.

