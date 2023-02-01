UrduPoint.com

AMCAA For Acceptance Of Demands Regarding Pak-Iran Border Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Organizer All Makran Customs Agents Association has called upon authorities of the Federal board of Revenue to resolve the issues faced by the traders regarding Pak-Iran border In a statement issued by the AMCAA here Wednesday, he said that trillions of rupees revenue was collected from the Panjgur, Mand and Gwadar borders. Apart from our huge collection of revenue, we were deprived of basic facilities like state land for warehouses, proper electricity and drinking water and fast communication system at our respective borders, he said.

"Moreover our problems instead of reducing being increased day by day. Extra ordinary check posts are being established by Customs Intelligence in all over Makran regions, creating unavoidable obstacles and delaying the consignments to reach their destinations".

It emphasized that Customs Intelligence authorities may kindly be stopped by creating harassment among the local traders.

The AMCAA stressed that there may be an equal positive policy of imports and exports for all borders right from Chamman, Taftan, and other Makran region borders.

Implementing different policy of imports and exports in our Mekran pak-Iran borders specifically for the import of Iron bar, dates and apples, export of mango, bananas and juices etc creating lot of confusions, effecting the enhancement of government revenues.

It deplored that there were restrictions for the import and export of same items from district Pangur, Mand and Gwadar. This discrimination policy is creating resentment among the local traders of the area which requires to be resolved immediately, the statement said.

The Association requested the Chairman FBR to consider their genuine problems sympathetically and resolve them at his earliest possible convenience, so that the hindrances in the way of government revenue could be removed.

