AMC/LGH Nursing College achieves 100pc results in 3rd professional annual exams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Nursing College of Ameer Uddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital has achieved a remarkable milestone, with its BSc Nursing students securing a 100 per cent pass rate in the 3rd professional annual exams. Among the top achievers, Rishail Riasat secured the 1st position with 739 marks, Muqadas Javed claimed the 2nd position with 720 marks, and Ayesha Fakhar earned the 3rd position with 713 marks.

In his appreciation message on Saturday, Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of the Post Graduate Medical Institute, lauded the dedication and hard work of the faculty and students of the AMC Nursing College. He announced that appreciation certificates would be awarded to the high achievers, with a certificate distribution ceremony to be held soon. He also directed the administration to display the photographs of the top three students in the College and Nursing Hostel for a month to inspire and motivate other students.

He emphasised that the initiative would encourage students to work harder and with greater dedication to uphold the reputation of their institution. Principal Nursing College Rubina Inam affirmed the commitment to utilizing all available resources for the education and training of nursing students.

The 3rd-year students expressed their gratitude, attributing their success to their hard work, the efforts of their teachers, and the prayers of their parents. They expressed pride in choosing the noble profession of nursing and pledged to uphold the good name of Lahore General Hospital by providing exemplary care to patients in their professional careers.