Ameen posted as SHO Cantt

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The District Police Office, Bahawalpur has notified transfer and posting of Sub-Inspector, Faisal Ameen as Station House Officer, Cantt Police Station.

According to a notification issued here, SHO PS Cantt, Sub-Inspector, Chaudhary Azhar Javed has been transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Police Lines.

Sub-Inspector, Faisal Ameen awaiting posting has been posted as SHO, Cantt Police Station with immediate effect.