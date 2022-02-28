UrduPoint.com

Ameer Abro's Book "Historical Interviews" Launched At Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 11:45 PM

Ameer Abro's book "Historical Interviews" launched at Arts Council

The book 'Historical Interviews' by renowned author Ameer Abro was unveiled at the Arts Council of Pakistan here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The book 'Historical Interviews' by renowned author Ameer Abro was unveiled at the Arts Council of Pakistan here on Monday.

Sindh Minister for education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, President Arts Council Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah participated and other notables were also present, said a statement.

Expressing his views, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that we have recently recruited 50,000 teachers on merit through IBA.

He said that we are reducing the number of Primary schools and increasing the number of secondary schools.

He further said that it is our responsibility to provide furniture and buildings to the teachers in the schools.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that he is glad that what this land has given to Amir Abro, they are now giving it back.

At the end of the ceremony, Reshma Parveen, a famous singer from Sindh, performed in a concert.

>