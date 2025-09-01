Open Menu

Ameer Balaj Murder Case: Court Extends Gogi Butt's Interim Bail Till Sep 15

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 08:49 PM

Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Sep 15

A sessions court on Monday extended the interim bail of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt till September 15 in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A sessions court on Monday extended the interim bail of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt till September 15 in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj.

The court also directed Gogi Butt’s counsel, Advocate K.P. Rai, to present arguments at the next hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Asad Hafeez conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the accused.

Ameer Balaj, the owner of a goods transport network, was shot dead in a wedding ceremony in Chung area in February last year. He was son of Arif Ameer alias Tepu Truckanwala, who was also murdered at the Lahore airport in 2010 in an armed attack.

Recent Stories

402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

44 seconds ago
 CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

45 seconds ago
 PM expresses Pakistan's support for President Xi's ..

PM expresses Pakistan's support for President Xi's GGI, declares historic step t ..

46 seconds ago
 CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamaba ..

CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamabad

47 seconds ago
 Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's ..

Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Sep 15

49 seconds ago
 PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results

PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results

31 minutes ago
Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps ..

Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps case

31 minutes ago
 2 dacoits killed in police encounter

2 dacoits killed in police encounter

38 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrate ..

PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promot ..

38 minutes ago
 Drone technology used in flood relief operations o ..

Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions

38 minutes ago
 UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit com ..

UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities

38 minutes ago
 Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water r ..

Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan