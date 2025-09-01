A sessions court on Monday extended the interim bail of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt till September 15 in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A sessions court on Monday extended the interim bail of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt till September 15 in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj.

The court also directed Gogi Butt’s counsel, Advocate K.P. Rai, to present arguments at the next hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Asad Hafeez conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the accused.

Ameer Balaj, the owner of a goods transport network, was shot dead in a wedding ceremony in Chung area in February last year. He was son of Arif Ameer alias Tepu Truckanwala, who was also murdered at the Lahore airport in 2010 in an armed attack.