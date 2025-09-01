Ameer Balaj Murder Case: Court Extends Gogi Butt's Interim Bail Till Sep 15
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 08:49 PM
A sessions court on Monday extended the interim bail of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt till September 15 in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A sessions court on Monday extended the interim bail of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt till September 15 in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj.
The court also directed Gogi Butt’s counsel, Advocate K.P. Rai, to present arguments at the next hearing.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Asad Hafeez conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the accused.
Ameer Balaj, the owner of a goods transport network, was shot dead in a wedding ceremony in Chung area in February last year. He was son of Arif Ameer alias Tepu Truckanwala, who was also murdered at the Lahore airport in 2010 in an armed attack.
Recent Stories
402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins
CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC
PM expresses Pakistan's support for President Xi's GGI, declares historic step t ..
CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamabad
Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Sep 15
PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results
Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps case
2 dacoits killed in police encounter
PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promot ..
Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions
UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities
Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction
More Stories From Pakistan
-
402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins44 seconds ago
-
CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC45 seconds ago
-
PM expresses Pakistan's support for President Xi's GGI, declares historic step towards stronger mult ..46 seconds ago
-
CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamabad47 seconds ago
-
Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Sep 1549 seconds ago
-
PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results31 minutes ago
-
Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps case31 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed in police encounter38 minutes ago
-
Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions38 minutes ago
-
UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities38 minutes ago
-
Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction39 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case41 minutes ago