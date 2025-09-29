Ameer Balaj Murder Case: Court Extends Gogi Butt's Interim Bail Till Oct 8
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A sessions court on Monday extended the interim bail of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt till October 8 in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Najaf Haider conducted the proceedings on the bail application. Gogi Butt appeared before the court amid strict security.
During the hearing, the court issued notices to the prosecution and sought arguments on the bail plea at the next hearing.
Ameer Balaj, the owner of a goods transport network, was shot dead in a wedding ceremony in Chung area in February last year.He was son of Arif Ameer alias Tepu Truckanwala, who was also murdered at the Lahore airport in 2010 in an armed attack.
Recent Stories
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Theme Park to review drainage operation7 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures on priority basis to develop the agriculture sector: Dr Ishtiaq Hassan7 minutes ago
-
FESCO training centres playing vital role in employees capacity building7 minutes ago
-
Jail trial proceedings continue in two May-9 cases7 minutes ago
-
WASA repairs main sewerage line near steam power7 minutes ago
-
Journalists walk out of NA over mistreatment of colleague7 minutes ago
-
Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Oct 87 minutes ago
-
Operation against encroachments7 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in shootout, two escaped7 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman takes notice of administrative lapses at Rohri Junction Railway Station17 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security plan implemented during CM visit27 minutes ago
-
SAP system up-gradation activity to be conducted in Sukkur27 minutes ago