Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead

The wife of Javed Butt, the deceased, also received two bullets and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2024) Muhammad Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Khawaja Tareef, commonly known as Tiffi Butt—the prime suspect in the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case—was fatally shot in the Ichhra area on Monday.

The incident occurred as Javed Butt was on his way home with his family after picking up his grandchildren from school. Near the FC College underpass, four attackers on two motorcycles opened fire indiscriminately on their car.

Javed Butt was killed instantly, while his wife, Samina Javed, sustained injuries after being struck by two bullets. Police, led by SP Model Town Ikhlaq Ullah Tarar, quickly arrived at the scene alongside rescue teams, who transported Samina to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, Javed Butt's daughter, who was also in the car, escaped injury.

SP Model Town Ikhlaq Ullah Tarar confirmed that Javed Butt was hit by five bullets, while his wife was struck by two. The attackers reportedly followed the car from the Ichhra side before fleeing towards FC College after the shooting.

Earlier, Ameer Balaj Tipu was killed at a wedding by Muzaffar Hussain, a longtime associate of Tareef Butt. In response, Tipu's guards shot Hussain dead on the spot. Ahsan, a close associate of the late Tipu, is believed to have provided critical information to facilitate the murder.

Recently, Ahsan Shah was also killed, and an audio recording featuring him and a woman surfaced on social media.