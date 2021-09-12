UrduPoint.com

Ameer Haider Hoti Expresses Sorrow Over Lightning Incident In Torgher

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Central Vice President Awami National Party Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of 14 persons due to lightning in district Torgher.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He urged the government to announce special package for the bereaved family members and to ensure early treatment of the injured.

