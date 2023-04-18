UrduPoint.com

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Visits Late Mufti Abdul Shakoor's Village To Express Condolences

April 18, 2023

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami visits Late Mufti Abdul Shakoor's village to express condolences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :In a show of solidarity and sympathy, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq visited the native village of Mufti Abdul Shakoor in Lakki Marwat, the senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Minister for Religious Affairs, who recently passed away in a car accident.

Accompanied by Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Ameer Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Tehsil Chairman Lakki Marwat Azizullah Khan, Siraj-ul-Haq expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

A large number of district and local leaders and workers, including Jamaat-e-Islami District Bannu Ameer Shafqatullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

Paying tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Siraj-ul-Haq and other leaders appreciated his services to religion, country, and nation. They said that his sudden death is a shock for the entire nation.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Munir Khan, the brother of the late Mufti Abdul Shakoor, expressed his gratitude to Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq and Tehsil Chairman Azizullah Khan and others.

