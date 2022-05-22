Ameer Jamiat Ahle Hadith calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Ameer of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Senator Professor Sajid Mir and Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the political situation in the country was discussed in detail, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Ahle Hadith leaders appreciated the prime minister for according priority to the public welfare steps including the price control of commodities to facilitate the common man.