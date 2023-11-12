Ameer JUI-F Swabi condoles over death of CM Azam Khan

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Secretary General of JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former District Ameer of Swabi Maulana Ataul Haq Darwish Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of caretaker provincial Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

“I was deeply saddened to hear the news of his sudden death.

The services rendered by the deceased during his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered, he said in a condolence statement. Maulana Ataul Haq Darwish said that the services of the deceased were commendable for the province. He prayed that May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in Jannat ul-Firdous and patience to all the family and relatives of the deceased. JUI shares the grief with the family members of the deceased in this hour of grief, he expressed.

