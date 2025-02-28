Ameer Muqam condemns Akora Khattak blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engineer Ameer Muqam Friday condemned Akora Khattak Blast and expressed grief over the death of Chief JUI-S, Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq.

Expressing sorrow over deaths, he prayed for eternal peace of departed souls and granting courage to bereaved families.

He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.

He said that these acts of cowardice could not deter our resolve and stance against extremism adding that elements trying to create chaos and destabilization would fail in their nefarious designs.

APP/mds/