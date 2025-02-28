Ameer Muqam Condemns Akora Khattak Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engineer Ameer Muqam Friday condemned Akora Khattak Blast and expressed grief over the death of Chief JUI-S, Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq.
Expressing sorrow over deaths, he prayed for eternal peace of departed souls and granting courage to bereaved families.
He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.
He said that these acts of cowardice could not deter our resolve and stance against extremism adding that elements trying to create chaos and destabilization would fail in their nefarious designs.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ameer Muqam condemns Akora Khattak blast6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment6 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews progress on development projects6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns Nowshera suicide attack16 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons seized16 minutes ago
-
Punjab wants promoting health tourism with Turkiye: minister16 minutes ago
-
Syedaal condemns Akora Khattak suicide attack16 minutes ago
-
Excise Department honours female staff over outstanding performance16 minutes ago
-
SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply during Sehar, Iftar16 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister seeks collaboration with Iranian paediatric heart surgeons26 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks traffic management plan for school hours26 minutes ago
-
Maulana Hamid among 7 killed in Akora Khattak suicide blast: DPO36 minutes ago