KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture, Engineer Ameer Muqam, on Monday, urged the nation to pledge for carrying forward the ideology and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Ameer Muqam while talking to media persons at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said that all the stakeholders have to work jointly for materialising the founder of Pakistan's vision of a democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

Earlier, the advisor to PM paid a visit to Mazar-e-Quaid, laid floral wreath on the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and recited Fatiha. PML-N leader Ali Akbar Gujjar and other officials accompanied him.

Ameer Muqam, speaking at the occasion, said that the entire nation must keep in mind great sacrifices and untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam for the objectives of a sovereign state for Muslims of subcontinent.

"We should all pledge to take the same ideology and thoughts forward and work in unison for a united, democratic and prosperous Pakistan," he stressed.

The advisor said that Pakistan at this time was facing economic issues while problems of terrorism have also surfaced again. He said that the wave of terrorism that started in the past also started from Pakhtunkhwa and then spread throughout the country.

Amir Maqam said that in the past law and order situation in Karachi was also bad but PML-N leader and then prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif made establishment of peace and order in the economic hub of the country his first priority by taking all the stakeholders, security agencies and the army on board.

Amir Maqam further said that incumbent government was committed to making Pakistan the cradle of peace and measures were being taken with new determination and passion.