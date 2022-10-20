UrduPoint.com

Ameer Muqam Lambastes Imran Khan For His Policy Of Deceiving, Misleading People

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Ameer Muqam lambastes Imran Khan for his policy of deceiving, misleading people

Advisor to Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division Engineer Ameer Muqam has said Imran Niazi has nothing to do with welfare of people, rather, he wants to sneak into the Prime Minister House through the 'backdoor'.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division Engineer Ameer Muqam has said Imran Niazi has nothing to do with welfare of people, rather, he wants to sneak into the Prime Minister House through the 'backdoor'.

He was talking to media during his brief visit to Karachi, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Muqam said Imran Niazi, who had been promoting a misleading agenda to deceive people, would fail in his quest ultimately.

He said the PTI chief was oblivious of the real problems faced by people, and contesting election on eight seats was a solid proof of his indifference and lack of confidence on others.

Imran wasted public money merely to follow his directionless ego, Muqam added.

The PM aide further said elections would be held on time and those who dare to march towards Islamabad would be dealt according to the law of the land. "Coalition partners are making incessant efforts to steer country out of crisis and resolve problems of people."During his visit, Ameer Muqam also met with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in Karachi and discussed problems faced by Pashtuns. He laid floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid and also visited National Museum Karachi and National academy of Performing Arts.

