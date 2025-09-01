Open Menu

Ameer Muqam Pays Tribute To Syed Ali Gilani On His Fourth Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Ameer Muqam, paid glowing tribute to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani on his fourth death anniversary, observed on Monday across both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and worldwide.

In his statement, the minister hailed Gilani as a great leader who demonstrated unwavering patience in the face of Indian repression.

He said Gilani’s sacrifices remain a shining example for Kashmiri youth in their struggle.

“Even Kashmiris raise the slogan, ‘We are Pakistani; Kashmir will become Pakistan,’” Ameer Muqam remarked, reaffirming Pakistan’s continued political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri cause.

He further urged the United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play its role in ensuring the legitimate right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

