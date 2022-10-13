Ameer Muqam terms Aimal victory in NA-24 by-poll as victory of PDM

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam on Thursday said people of Charsadda would cast vote for PDM's unanimous candidate Aimal Wali in NA-24 by-poll and termed it a victory of all major political parties against the PTI candidate.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said people have realized that Imran Niazi was responsible for taking the country's economy to the verge of collapse and PTI hatched a conspiracy to make the country bankrupt while sabotaging a deal of the government with IMF.

He said people of Charsadda would reject Imran Niazi who had ruined the country's economy and would elect Aimal Wali in the by-poll, adding that Aimal Wali belongs to KP people and would always be available to address the issues of masses.

Muqam said Aimwal Wali's victory would be the victory of Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Asfand Yar Wali and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.