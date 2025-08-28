Open Menu

Ameer Muqam Visits Ghizer, Distributes Compensation Cheques Of Rs. 2 Million Each Among Heirs Of Deceased

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million each among heirs of deceased

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Ameer Muqam visited the district headquarters Gahkuch in Ghizer where he met with the families of 12 people who lost their lives in the recent floods and expressed condolences

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Ameer Muqam visited the district headquarters Gahkuch in Ghizer where he met with the families of 12 people who lost their lives in the recent floods and expressed condolences.

On behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government the minister distributed compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million each among the heirs of the deceased.

Speaking on the occasion Ameer Muqam said the government stands with the affected families and will extend every possible support.

He further assured that the federal government will fully cooperate with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to compensate for the flood damages, while rehabilitation of the affected areas remains a top priority.

The Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON Zafar Hassan along with senior officials was also present. Former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman, Director General GB DMA Zakir Hussain, Home Secretary Ali Asghar, Commissioner Gilgit Division Asad Haroon, DC Ghizer, and ADC Gupis Yasin also attended the event.

It is noteworthy that Federal Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam is on a three-day official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Recent Stories

Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss floo ..

Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss flood losses, climate challenges

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdu ..

Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju inaugurate ..

2 minutes ago
 Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensatio ..

Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million eac ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti ..

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti inaugurates advanced medical f ..

2 minutes ago
 SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support ..

SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support Bajaur’s underprivileged

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to expedite anti-encroachment ..

Commissioner directs to expedite anti-encroachment drive in city

8 minutes ago
ICT Police nab two notorious dacoits; cash, weapon ..

ICT Police nab two notorious dacoits; cash, weapons seized

8 minutes ago
 Ganjmandi Police arrest two brothers for torturing ..

Ganjmandi Police arrest two brothers for torturing woman

8 minutes ago
 Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held

Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held

12 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Fou ..

KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill

12 minutes ago
 UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, S ..

UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, STEM Education and AI ethics

12 minutes ago
 Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, ..

Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends on August 30

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan