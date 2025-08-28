- Home
- Pakistan
- Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million each among heirs of dec ..
Ameer Muqam Visits Ghizer, Distributes Compensation Cheques Of Rs. 2 Million Each Among Heirs Of Deceased
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Ameer Muqam visited the district headquarters Gahkuch in Ghizer where he met with the families of 12 people who lost their lives in the recent floods and expressed condolences
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Ameer Muqam visited the district headquarters Gahkuch in Ghizer where he met with the families of 12 people who lost their lives in the recent floods and expressed condolences.
On behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government the minister distributed compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million each among the heirs of the deceased.
Speaking on the occasion Ameer Muqam said the government stands with the affected families and will extend every possible support.
He further assured that the federal government will fully cooperate with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to compensate for the flood damages, while rehabilitation of the affected areas remains a top priority.
The Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON Zafar Hassan along with senior officials was also present. Former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman, Director General GB DMA Zakir Hussain, Home Secretary Ali Asghar, Commissioner Gilgit Division Asad Haroon, DC Ghizer, and ADC Gupis Yasin also attended the event.
It is noteworthy that Federal Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam is on a three-day official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Recent Stories
Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss flood losses, climate challenges
Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju inaugurate ..
Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million eac ..
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti inaugurates advanced medical f ..
SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support Bajaur’s underprivileged
Commissioner directs to expedite anti-encroachment drive in city
ICT Police nab two notorious dacoits; cash, weapons seized
Ganjmandi Police arrest two brothers for torturing woman
Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held
KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill
UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, STEM Education and AI ethics
Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends on August 30
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss flood losses, climate challenges2 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju inaugurates free medical camp ..2 minutes ago
-
Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million each among heirs of dec ..2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti inaugurates advanced medical facilities at Civil S ..2 minutes ago
-
SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support Bajaur’s underprivileged8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to expedite anti-encroachment drive in city8 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab two notorious dacoits; cash, weapons seized8 minutes ago
-
Ganjmandi Police arrest two brothers for torturing woman8 minutes ago
-
Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held12 minutes ago
-
KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill12 minutes ago
-
UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, STEM Education and AI ethics12 minutes ago
-
UoA DIK's Senate approves budget 2025-26 unanimously12 minutes ago