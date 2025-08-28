Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million each among heirs of deceased

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Ameer Muqam visited the district headquarters Gahkuch in Ghizer where he met with the families of 12 people who lost their lives in the recent floods and expressed condolences

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Ameer Muqam visited the district headquarters Gahkuch in Ghizer where he met with the families of 12 people who lost their lives in the recent floods and expressed condolences.

On behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government the minister distributed compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million each among the heirs of the deceased.

Speaking on the occasion Ameer Muqam said the government stands with the affected families and will extend every possible support.

He further assured that the federal government will fully cooperate with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to compensate for the flood damages, while rehabilitation of the affected areas remains a top priority.

The Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON Zafar Hassan along with senior officials was also present. Former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman, Director General GB DMA Zakir Hussain, Home Secretary Ali Asghar, Commissioner Gilgit Division Asad Haroon, DC Ghizer, and ADC Gupis Yasin also attended the event.

It is noteworthy that Federal Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam is on a three-day official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.