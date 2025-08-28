Ameer Muqam visits Talidas, meets flood victims

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Ameer Muqam visited the flood-affected Talidas area of district Ghizer where a recent glacier outburst caused massive destruction and formed a lake at Gopis Talidas

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Ameer Muqam visited the flood-affected Talidas area of district Ghizer where a recent glacier outburst caused massive destruction and formed a lake at Gopis Talidas.

During the visit the minister inspected the relief camp set up for the victims, met with affected families and expressed solidarity with them. He assured that the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in this difficult time.

Addressing the victims, Ameer Muqam said immediate instructions have been issued to restore road connectivity, while the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has been directed to restore mobile networks in flood-hit areas. He further added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued clear directions to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation efforts so that normal life can resume as soon as possible.

The federal minister announced that families of those who lost their lives in the floods would be given compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million each on the same day. He also prayed for the victims and assured the affected families of the government’s continued support.

He said many houses have been submerged due to the floods and emphasized that concrete steps will be taken for the relocation of displaced families to safer places.

“The federal government will take every possible step to ensure rehabilitation of the affected areas, provision of basic facilities, and resettlement of victims,” he affirmed.

Officials from the GB Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) briefed the minister about the destruction caused by floods and ongoing rehabilitation efforts. It was reported that the Rawshan Nullah glacier outburst triggered severe landslides. A shepherd’s timely call alerted authorities, enabling people to move to safe locations, thus avoiding casualties. However, a one-kilometer stretch of the Gilgit-Shandur Road was washed away, cutting off Yasin, Phander, and Gopis sub-divisions from Gahkuch and Gilgit.

Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, Zafar Hassan, along with senior officials, accompanied the minister. Former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman, DG GB DMA Zakir Hussain, Home Secretary Ali Asghar, Commissioner Gilgit Division Asad Haroon, DC Ghizer, and ADC Gupis Yasin were also present.

Speaker of the GB Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate, Senior Provincial Minister for Tourism Ghulam Muhammad, and several PML-N office bearers also joined the visit.