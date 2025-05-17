Ameer Muqam Vows No Compromise On Pakistan’s Sovereignty
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Federal Minister and senior PML-N leader Ameer Muqam said on Saturday that Pakistan’s position has been vindicated globally, while India has faced international embarrassment.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that Pakistan’s strength lies in national unity and the capabilities of its armed forces.
“We will not compromise even an inch on Pakistan’s sovereignty,” he said, adding that the country’s case has received widespread appreciation at the global level.
He said that any future dialogue with India must include the Kashmir issue.
In response to a question, Muqam said India has never harbored goodwill for Pakistan, and is consistently involved in false propaganda against the country.
He further stated that terror outfits funded by India and anti-Pakistan elements are actively trying to destabilize Pakistan, but the nation is fully prepared to defend itself against all threats.
