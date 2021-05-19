UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ameer Saud Magsi Posted As SP Shikarpur

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Ameer Saud Magsi posted as SP Shikarpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admn) Central Police Office Sindh, Capt. (Retd.) Ameer Saud Magsi has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) district Shikarpur.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, Ameer Saud Magsi, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) would replace Kamran Nawaz Panjutha who has been directed to report to CPO.

Earlier, number of increasing kidnapping cases were reported in section of press from district Shikarpur.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Kidnapping Shikarpur Saud From

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

1 hour ago

Minister doles out millions among Attock's bar ass ..

18 minutes ago

Minister for enhancing dengue surveillance testing ..

18 minutes ago

Two committed suicide in separate incidents

18 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

18 minutes ago

Covid-19 keep upward trend in Attock district

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.