Ameer Saud Magsi posted as SP Shikarpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admn) Central Police Office Sindh, Capt. (Retd.) Ameer Saud Magsi has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) district Shikarpur.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, Ameer Saud Magsi, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) would replace Kamran Nawaz Panjutha who has been directed to report to CPO.

Earlier, number of increasing kidnapping cases were reported in section of press from district Shikarpur.