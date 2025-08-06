Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Launches 'Green Pakistan' Tree Plantation Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Lahore, has launched the “Green Pakistan” tree plantation campaign to promote environmental sustainability and public health.
The campaign was inaugurated by Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, who planted the first sapling on campus on Wednesday.
Addressing students and faculty during the inauguration, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal emphasized the critical role trees play in maintaining ecological balance and combating environmental pollution. “Trees not only help reduce environmental pollution but also ensure a greener, healthier, and more pleasant future for the coming generations,” he said. He urged medical students to actively participate in tree plantation efforts and to raise awareness about afforestation in their communities, stressing that this is a collective national responsibility.
Participants of the campaign pledged to care for the newly planted trees and adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives. The college administration reiterated its commitment to continuing green initiatives aimed at improving environmental health.
Dean of the Institute of Public Health, Prof. Saira Afzal, highlighted the broader health benefits of the campaign. “Tree plantation will increase oxygen levels, help reduce respiratory diseases, lower temperatures, and improve mental health,” she noted, adding that the campaign aims to create a cleaner and healthier environment for public well-being.
Additional Dean Dr. Shaista Mobeen emphasized the responsibility of medical institutions in disease prevention as well as treatment. “A clean and green environment is vital for a healthy life,” she said. “This campaign provides students with a practical opportunity to understand the connection between health and the environment, in line with the Government of Punjab’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ initiative.”
The event was attended by several notable faculty members including Prof. Farhan Rasheed, Prof. Nazish Saqleen, Prof. Nighat Haroon, Dr. Shagufta Nasreen, and Dr. Abdul Aziz, who joined in planting various types of trees and flowering plants across the college premises.
