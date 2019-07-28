Amendment Act soon to serve overseas Pakistanis better: OPC VC

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) Chaudhry Waseem Akhter has said that OPC Amendment Act 2019 was in the offing which would serve overseas Pakistanis better in resolution of civil and criminal cases.

In an interview with APP on Sunday, he said the amended OPC Act 2019 would be passed in the Punjab Assembly this year and the commission would be authorized to summon the respondents and seal the properties.

"Separate OPC courts, headed by a senior civil judge, would be established with time-limit fixed to six months in all overseas Pakistanis cases, while a case would be decided one-sided if a lawyer did not appear for 15 days before the court under the Amendment Act OPC 2019," he added.

To a question, OPC Vice Chairperson said 90 percent of the registered cases with the OPC pertained to illegal occupation of the properties and lands, adding in most cases it was a tenant who had occupied a rental property or siblings who usurped an ancestral land or a forger who started litigation through some fake stamp-paper due to an absent overseas landlord.

Waseem Akhter said the breakthrough legislation would grant possession of the controversial property to the title-holder,adding the possession of the litigant property would be handed to the title-holder till the case was decided instead of leaving it in possession of the litigants for years.

He, further elaborating on it, said in most of the cases the occupants filed suits in the courts and had, deprived the real owners (title-holders) of their properties for decades, adding in such cases majority of the title-holders were overseas Pakistanis.

About measures to curb land-grabbing, Waseem said the OPC has decided certain terms of reference (ToRs) with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to deal with the criminals in the cases of the overseas Pakistanis.

On facilitation to overseas Pakistanis, he said, in another landmark initiative under Prime Minister Imran Khan, OPC counters would be set-up at all Pakistan embassies across the globe where at least 100,000 expatriates lived, adding the foreign affairs ministry would implement the initiative.

About the achievements during his tenure since October 2018, he said the setting-up of separate counters for the overseas Pakistanis at the passport offices, Lahore Developments Authority (LDA) and the Punjab Police offices were his initiatives, adding he was working to raise revenues of the LDA.

To a query, he said the Prime Minister and Punjab Governor felt for the overseas Pakistanis as they had contributed a great deal to the country's economy, adding they should register their complaints only and he, as Vice Chairperson OPC, would contest their cases.

To another query, he said the largest pendency was of the court cases when he took over, adding on the initiative of the Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) three benches have been established to hear civil, criminal and constitutional cases. He said the Overseas Pakistanis were also allowed to record their statements through video-link instead of appearing in person.

Ch Waseeem Akhter warned the criminals to stay away from the properties of the overseas Pakistanis otherwise they would be dealt with an iron hand.

To a question, he said the Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) was in force in Punjab only, adding its scope would be extended to other provinces of the country.