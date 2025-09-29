Open Menu

Amendment Bill For Immovable Property Distribution Presented In Punjab Assembly

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) An amendment bill has been presented in the Punjab Assembly for further clarification in the property division law.

Amendments have been proposed in the Punjab Immovable Property Division (Amendment) Bill 2025 under the Punjab Immovable Property Division Act 2012, the bill was presented by Member of Assembly Amir Muhammad Khan in the last session.

Under the amendment bill, if the built-up area is more than the agricultural area, the matter will be heard by the civil court. It was proposed to replace the word “order” in clause 8 of the act with “initial order”. If the co-owners do not agree on the referee, the court itself will appoint an appropriate referee.

According to the text of the bill, earlier, the court did not have the authority to appoint an appropriate referee if the co-owners did not agree. The original law did not clarify which court would have jurisdiction if a property had both agricultural and built-up parts.

The text states that the amendment will make it clear that if the built-up area is large, the civil court will hear the case. After the amendments, there will be no ambiguity in the stages of distribution. The amendments will enable the matters of property distribution to proceed without any hindrance.

