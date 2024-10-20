Open Menu

Amendment Bill To Be Approved By Cabinet Today: Law Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Sunday said that the approval of the draft of the constitutional amendment would be taken from the Federal cabinet today with some changes.

He said, "The members of the cabinet have been given time till 2:30 today to present their opinions regarding the constitutional draft finalized by the committee."

Talking to media along with the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, the Law Minister said, "The senate and national assembly sessions are scheduled at 3:00pm and 5:00pm today, respectively."

He said, "The constitutional amendment bill will be passed from the house in the same day."

Azam Nazeer Tarar said, "Consultation process in the special parliamentary body, having representation of all political parties, have been continued for last four weeks."

He said that Jamiat Ullema islam (JUI-F)’s head Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was also included in finalization of the draft after PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his legal team met him first in Karachi and then in Lahore.

He said that the National Assembly (NA) Speaker had established a special committee. The 19-member committee consulted on the constitutional amendments and finalized the draft.

The minister said, "The federal cabinet has been apprised of the proposals and all the features of the draft approved by the committee have been presented before it.

"

The points of the coalition parties were also considered, he said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said, "The members of the federal cabinet members have taken time till 2.30 pm today for their opinion on the draft."

He said, "There will be some changes in yesterday's draft and it will be approved from cabinet today."

The law minister said, "To show political unity, it is likely that the Constitutional Amendment Bill will be presented in the House by a political party."

He said, "Timelines have been given for setting up constitutional benches, evaluating the performance of judges and making the process of accountability transparent in the amendments. The provisions for the establishment of two secretariats have also been included," he said.

The minister said, "The Registrar's Office has to work hard for data records. There is also no separate provision for the references of Article 209 for accountability of Judges, as the staff of the Supreme Court looks after it, due to which the judgments are delayed for years," said the Law Minister.

Senator Azam Nazeer said, "It will also be decided whether the bill will be introduced officially or come from our allies as Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has also expressed his desire to present it in the assembly."

He said, "All the decisions regarding the amendment bill will be made by federal cabinet today at 2:30pm."

